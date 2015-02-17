Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Start a flight, in flight

    JDMils
    Apr 2018
    Start a flight, in flight

    In FSX you were able to start a flight with the plane already flying so if you just wanted to practice landings you did not have to first take off each time.

    It seems that this may be possible in FS2020, as the Paris-Charles de Gaulle event shows:

    From: Paris-Charles de Gaulle
    -Airborne- 1401 Ft

    But how can I use this for any other airports?

    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    The easiest way is to save a flight while in the air and then load it again (press escape, then Spacebar for save/load options)
    Note that you won’t be able to change the weather etc when you reload a flight.

    If you turn developer mode on, you can also change aircraft or location at any time. Some say it’s not good to use developer mode though unless you’re a developer.

