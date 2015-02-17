Thread: Start a flight, in flight

The easiest way is to save a flight while in the air and then load it again (press escape, then Spacebar for save/load options)
Note that you won’t be able to change the weather etc when you reload a flight.
If you turn developer mode on, you can also change aircraft or location at any time. Some say it’s not good to use developer mode though unless you’re a developer.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks