Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A380 for msfs 2020

  1. Today, 10:26 AM #1
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    15

    Exclamation A380 for msfs 2020

    Hi! Clever simmers as many of you have come across the free add on A380 livery files for msfs2020 and the author mentioned just
    drop the files in the community folder and you will find aircrafts in the livery. I did exactly that as instructed but there are no A380s there
    I am wondering that since there is not any original A380 aircraft in MSFS 2020 how the repaints going to work, although it is stated in the
    docs. that the repaints base on the msfs 2020 quad engine system. I shell be obliged in any body can tell me please how to make the files
    work and see aircrafts in the livery THANKS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:29 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,208

    Default

    Is this not only for the AI traffic A380 which exists in MSFS?

    Regards
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. It's not MSFS 2020, it's MSFS
    By Seanmo in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 06:58 AM
  2. FSX- Wilco A380 merge with Project Airbus A380
    By parkho in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-02-2014, 06:32 PM
  3. Install the PA A380 of flightsim.com/Installieren des A380 von flightsim.com
    By Thc in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-28-2011, 05:15 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules