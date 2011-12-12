Hello. I've been planning to upgrade my system with a limited budget of $140. I can either get the I7 6700K or I5 9400 both with motherboards for $140.
I have 32GB 3200 of DDR4 and my old but decent RX580 8GB waiting to switch over. I'm currently using an old I5 4570.
I've read many, many times how the I7 is great in flight sims, but all the videos I've seen with comparisons, the I5 gets about 10fps higher. Although none of the videos or websites I've seen actually compare them in MSFS.
Any suggestions are appreciated.