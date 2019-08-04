Please recommend a 27" monitor
You probably won't believe this, but I'm still using CRT monitors in 2021!
I bought a Hitachi CM1797 (17") in 1994 that refuses to die (OMG 28 years old!). Later bought a Hitachi CM821 (21") in 2002 that started having issues, so rather then fix it, I lugged its 70 lbs ass to the recycler.
I am interested in a 27" led but have never owned one before and would like some recommendations. Samsung? LG? Other?
