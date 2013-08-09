Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 737-200. (KBGR) Bangor, Maine to (KSAV) Savannah, Georgia

    737-200. (KBGR) Bangor, Maine to (KSAV) Savannah, Georgia

    Fairly uneventful flight. This model has an issue with holding the glide slope on an ILS approach using autopilot. It likes to dive under the GS. Take a lot of attention and coaxing to keep it from slamming into the ground.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 170.9 KB  ID: 224638

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 157.5 KB  ID: 224639

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 52.0 KB  ID: 224640

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 78.3 KB  ID: 224641

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 106.3 KB  ID: 224642

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 197.1 KB  ID: 224643

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 168.7 KB  ID: 224644

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 286.9 KB  ID: 224645

    Please see PART 2
    part 2

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 141.2 KB  ID: 224646

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 302.0 KB  ID: 224647

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 36.7 KB  ID: 224648

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 207.1 KB  ID: 224649

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 181.7 KB  ID: 224650

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 177.6 KB  ID: 224651

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 192.6 KB  ID: 224652
    Default

    Good foul weather flight and some fine shots of it David. I like that AA paint on the 737-200. Too bad it doesn't like to behave on an ILS approach. It's probably in the model, but your might try using a different air file to see what happens.
Larry
    Larry
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NMLW
    Good foul weather flight and some fine shots of it David. I like that AA paint on the 737-200. Too bad it doesn't like to behave on an ILS approach. It's probably in the model, but your might try using a different air file to see what happens.
    Thanks Larry. Do you think the air file from the default 737 in FSX will work?
