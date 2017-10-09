Unable to "manually" fly any big jets (trim issue) user fail?
Hi, my install is working great, however am absolutely baffled as to why I cannot fly any of the big jets manually. I just want to fly them (as in touch and go), but it seems to be a battle for control on every jet. Is there another autopilot or something I missed? I always shut off the FD, autothrottle, AP, ALT hold, all of it prior to takeoff, the "assistance settings" are all off, and still the planes adjust their own trim and battle me to climb out instead of letting me fly them at a given altitude.
Basically I start at airport "wherever", and set same for arrival. Things go OK until I get off the ground then the trim ghost takes over every time. I push the nose down, the trim forces it up, and so on. My trim control is not crossed with another button or axis, but again, if I want to descend or hold level using trim to say xx%, back up it goes by itself and I climb. Even if my speed is at 180 or so, climb it will.
Has to be user fail, maybe old habits from the simpler FS9 and FSX days?
My goal is just to get used to the sim and enjoy practicing. Any ideas appreciated, I don't have this issue with the GA.
Thanks!
Mike
