When I had a flight in Sibirian area with temperature between -30C and -40C I turned on deicing systems. But with heavy fog at depature airport I experienced that my Airbus hardly would climb more than 1-200fpm as long as I was in this foggy conditions. As soon as I got out of fog and cøouds the climb rate increased rapidly.
I wonder if possible de-icing of the Airbus fuselage on ground (no option so far) would have solved this dangerous and challenging situation - or is it som setting I have missed?