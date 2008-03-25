Hello everyone, I've reinstalled FSX SP2 with SDK SP2 after a long time and started messing about with ADE 178 (latest update).
Following online tutorials, googling the issues I was encountering and reading on forums such as this one, I finally got quite familiar with it and managed to compile few airports without too many problems and great personal satisfaction.
However there is a random issue that keeps popping up and bugging me, since I can't find a solution for it neither by myself nor looking on the internet. I've researched this a lot and I'm sure I'm missing something.
In short, there are some objects from (I suppose, since I don't have 3rd party ones) the FSX stock objects library which I can see when I position them in ADE (I can also see the thumbnail from the big_thumbnail_pack), but then they do not appear in FSX - or sometimes their texture is missing (they either appear transparent or plain grey).
Some examples: most of the trees (Longleat Tree Oak*, Longleat Tree BlackPoplar*, Longleat Tree Chestnut*), houses (housingstucco01, housingwood02), sheds (shedwoodsmall01, shedbricktanks01), cars (Veh ParkingLot Tiny 01, Gen CampTrailer 01), and many more.
My ADE project can be found here (sorry I couldn't manage to attach it to the post):
https://www.dropbox.com/s/pdbdq3ggz3...X_MAC.ad4?dl=0
It's rather small so it shouldn't be difficult to see what's missing, many of these objects are among those mentioned above.
I would really appreciate if anyone could help me with this and let me know what I'm doing wrong.
Thank you very much in advance, cheers.
Bookmarks