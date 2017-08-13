Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: De-icing as part of the Ground Services?

  Today, 02:13 PM
    Nic Jackson
    De-icing as part of the Ground Services?

    Hi all,

    Just wondering if anyone has heard if this is in the pipeline from Asobo.

    Reasonably cold here in the U:K today and whilst de-frosting the car I thought
    what a great addition it would be.

    Nic
  Today, 03:02 PM
    stinger2k2
    Default

    I agree, perhaps it's worth a feature request to Zendesk !

    Would be great to see, although i think they have a lot on their plate at the moment.

