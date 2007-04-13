Hello from a (FS2020) newbie.
This might be an unusual problem, as I cant find any reference to it in searches.
To get started, here is my PC specs: i5 9600K OCed to 4.8 GHz. 32 GB Corsair Vengeance (32K). Nvidia GTX 1660 - factory OCed. Drive C is a 256 GB M.2 NVME (and getting a bit full). I have an oldee worldee mechanical HDD 1TB (D) used to store back-ups.
I didn't want to use Steam to install my FS. My C drive didn't have enough space. So I bought a new 1TB M.2 NVME with the intention of using it solely for use by FS2020, and I duly installed FS to my nice new E drive.
It didn't take long to discover that anything I was putting in the Community folder (E drive), was automatically appearing in the Community folder on the C drive. As I installed MS on the E drive because my C drive was getting a bit short of space, I was sort of hoping that it would stay on the E drive. But it seems that as the community folder on the C drive is getting filled up anyway, then that little space left on the C drive is slowly disappearing - which is what I was trying to avoid! By the way, deleting anything from the C drive is automatically replicated over on the E drive (and vise versa)!
I'm not quite sure of my options here. First thought is to copy the contents of the C (boot) to the E and use that as the boot drive, but I have nightmares of all the problems that would incur. Second thought: Un-install FS2020, format E, copy C (boot) to E (renaming the 1TB as C drive) and then re-install FS2020 on the new C.
Question: Could I somehow re-install FS2020 without buying another copy? That would be pretty easy from a DVD of course, but not sure about a digital copy.
Well, I had fun trying to explain all that, hope it makes sense to some of you! I would appreciate any help.
Many thanks in advance
Glenn
