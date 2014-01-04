Thread: Random stuttering every few seconds

Random stuttering every few seconds
I know this has been put on here many times but I have tried many of the solutions in the forums and have got nowhere so just wanted to see if anyone has any other suggestions.
In a nut shell every couple of seconds I'm getting a 1-2 Second stutter where the sim drops to around 10-15 fps from my usual 35 or so. I have no intention on wanting a better FPS I just want to try and get that stutter to go. This is usually more at larger airports like Charles de Gaulle (LFPG) but it does happen every now and then at smaller airports like Cardiff (EGFF) and Bristol (EGGD). I do not have AI installed and I have removed Simlink and GSX as I no longer use them just in case they were effecting the sim but it hasn't helped much.
Could this be down to the scenery loader ? I have implemented some of the advice from the following thread:
https://kostasfsworld.wordpress.com/...ardware-guide/
Including the "FIBER_FRAME_TIME_FRACTION=0.15" tweak but with 0.20 not the .15. Could this be part of my issue ? I was having this problem before implementing this tweak.
Any thoughts are greatly appreciated !
ASUS PRIME A320M-K Motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8-4.4GHz, 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz RAM, 1TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD, 240GB Maxtor Z1 2.5" SSD, MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT.
