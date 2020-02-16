Thread: air manager beta 172 panel and 60fps

Results 1 to 1 of 1

air manager beta 172 panel and 60fps

    natman1965
    Sep 2020
    60

    If anyone is interested air manager 4.0 beta is free to try but very limited. The c172 panel steam gauges can be used.

    I went out and got the smallest 1080p tv I could find and use it for air manger gauges networked on a separate lap top. I then rely on it and set my glass panel refresh in game to low. Air manger panel seems pretty smooth at 30fps. Then at 1440 with a mixture of high and ultra I can average 60 fps in my home flying area which I would call a medium demand area with photogrammetry. Higher demand will bring it down of course.

    MY specs;
    i9 10900k
    32mb ram
    2080 super

    Also thanks to this guy
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMlw...b_channel=XP72

    I have been able to save outside of the plane views that I can assign to a button on yoke. I know this is only helpful for us low and slow VFR guys but should be help for everyone once Air manager go's to full release.

    Short vid here of changing to outside view with yoke button.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq_I...l=MartinMurpjy
