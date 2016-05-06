What is that 'name' top right of screen eg CLAMANTR...
At the top right of screen I see what appears to be a name but if it is a name it surely is strange. The same 'name' is used when post scores when I complete a 'challenge'. Maybe it's my username?
If in fact it is the 'name' given to me is there a way to change it to something a little more 'normal'.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
