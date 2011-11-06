Hello All,

I was advised by ET2SN over at subsim.com to contact Tom Gibson from "Cal Classics" about a spreadsheet I'm working on. It contains a perpetual almanac, sight reduction calculator, position log, great circle route planner (including a database of ~15,500 cities) and a map on which routes and fixes are plotted. I thought it might be handy for simulated celnav.

I tried the search feature but could not locate anyone by that name here. Does anyone know how I can get in touch with him? Thanks in advance!


Also, here is a link to the spreadsheet, if anyone is interested. It's still in beta, but the remaining bugs are very minor (see bottom of instructions tab).