Has anyone else had an issue with ATC not giving the descent instructions on an IFR planned flight until far too late (or not at all)?

Also, I am getting handed off between ATC frequencies far too often. For example on a flight yesterday from Atlanta to JFK, I was handed between New York Centre and Boston Centre at least twenty times (I'm not exaggerating). As soon as I checked in with one of them, they sent me straight back to the other. This continued all the way through the approach phase of the flight from about 40 miles out. This might have been the reason I didn't get assigned lower altitudes on that flight but I'm still being left too high for landing even when ATC is not playing ping pong with me between centres!

Still a great sim experience though ☺

Mark L