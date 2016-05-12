Thread: Active Sky Cloud Draw Settings

Looking for ideas on best cloud draw settings in the FSX Display settings when using Active Sky
Mike G.
I use 60 minimum and 150 maximum in AS16. Just my personal preferences based on the descriptions of both settings.
I just got my CPU out of the shop, blew out the power supply before Christmas and had to rebuild my FSX.cfg and trying to remember all my settings. I have pictures of a lot of them but through the years I have experimented with so many different settings forget which ones I liked best. The AS over rides the FSX cloud draw doesn't it? Was wondering if I needed to set that any special way.
