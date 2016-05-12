Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Active Sky Cloud Draw Settings

  1. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #1
    usb777's Avatar
    usb777
    usb777 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Posts
    2,087

    Default Active Sky Cloud Draw Settings

    Looking for ideas on best cloud draw settings in the FSX Display settings when using Active Sky
    Mike G.
    Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #2
    TextRich's Avatar
    TextRich
    TextRich is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    76

    Default

    I use 60 minimum and 150 maximum in AS16. Just my personal preferences based on the descriptions of both settings.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:47 PM #3
    usb777's Avatar
    usb777
    usb777 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Posts
    2,087

    Default Cloud Draw

    I just got my CPU out of the shop, blew out the power supply before Christmas and had to rebuild my FSX.cfg and trying to remember all my settings. I have pictures of a lot of them but through the years I have experimented with so many different settings forget which ones I liked best. The AS over rides the FSX cloud draw doesn't it? Was wondering if I needed to set that any special way.
    Mike G.
    Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Active Sky vs Steam Active Sky
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-05-2016, 05:03 AM
  2. Cloud Settings in REX and Active Sky
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-27-2014, 10:07 AM
  3. Cloud Draw Distance - No apparent effect on FPS?
    By freddy in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-02-2008, 08:17 PM
  4. FSX Weather Cloud draw as white blocks
    By dorianr in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 09-18-2008, 09:22 PM
  5. just curious to what most users have sight distance and cloud draw on??
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-06-2005, 09:38 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules