Hi All,

I am selling my Kingair B200 Simulator, which I built myself. I am located in Sydney ,Australia.
Pick up only. A bit hard to post...

Includes :
Saitek pro rudder pedals- one year old
2 x Yokes- CH modified to suit sim – Both are joined together and move as one
Throttle quadrant – six levers, flaps, rudder trim
Auto pilot – made by me.
Switch Panel – pilot and 1st officier with all switches, gear lever, annunicator panel - made by me
Kingair Radio Stack and audio panel – made by me- operational
Glairshield annunicator panel
Hand brake switch
2 x car seats mounted on wooden platform
1 x buttkicker
Sioc PCB ,Electronic Control box to run radios, autopilot and switches etc
5 x Speakers and amp 7 surround
5 x LCD Asus Screens diagonal 560mm and mounting frames for View
3x LCD Screens for instruments ,
1 x transformer for backlighting panels
Metal frame for future walls
Overhead switch panel- not mountedClick image for larger version.  Name: KAB200 simPhoto 013resized.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 454.7 KB  ID: 224635
NO Computers included..

If interested I can run it for you at my place.
Ay questions please email me [email protected]

Happy New Year.
Chris