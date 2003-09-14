Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Weather

  1. Today, 03:54 PM #1
    ArnieA
    ArnieA is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    BC,Canada
    Posts
    3

    Default Weather

    My internet works fine but I can't download Realtime weather. The error I get is check your connection or configuration. Does anybody have any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    mallcott
    mallcott is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    5,105

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ArnieA View Post
    My internet works fine but I can't download Realtime weather. The error I get is check your connection or configuration. Does anybody have any ideas?
    You mean FSX realtime weather? This has been down for years and is no longer supported.

    You need aftermarket weather, and we can provide recommendations after you tell us your hardware...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Weather,Weather and More Weather
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-21-2014, 02:54 AM
  2. weather fronts with real weather?
    By kc10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-14-2003, 08:30 PM
  3. Real Weather and weather settings
    By kc10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-25-2003, 04:02 PM
  4. How to create certain weather in specific areas or easy way to edit weather file?
    By benriordan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-17-2002, 03:48 PM
  5. Online weather: FS Meteo, FS2K2 weather, Vatsim Weather?
    By FlightSimSaurus in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-23-2002, 12:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules