I have a new MFG Crosswind V3 with Hydraulic damper that I am selling. It has an extra set of brake limiters and softer spring.
I got it waiting for the other parts to arrive and decided to change hobbies. It is brand new and never been used.
$440.00 plus actual shipping costs. I am in Oshkosh, WI 54901
This was my actual cost and have receipts so I am not getting any profits from this.

