Hi all,

Whilst investigating recent ctds i setup a flight from Paderborn EDLP to Innsbruck LOWI.

On one attempt I forgot to switch the time of day to daylight hours and flew the approach to LOWI runway 26 at night.

Wow, the view as you come down the valley is stunning.

I can highly recommend this flight/approach if you fancy a night flight.

Happy flying
Stinger

