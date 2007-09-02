Hi all,
Can someone share settings for this GPU with MSFS. I have a i7 10700 cpu and want to get smooth frame rates which are currently a bit juddery at airports and when banking the aircraft.
I have 32gb ram and an NVME drive.
In the Nvidia control panel I see an option for triple buffering for OpenGL games. Is MSFS an OpenGL game and should this be on or off.?
Here are my MSFS in game settings
Screen res across 2 screens 4190x1080
HDR10.........ON
GLOBAL RENDERING.......CUSTOM
VSYNC..........OFF
FPS LIMIT......30
RENDER SCALING...100
ANTI ALIASING.....TAA
TERRAIN LOD........200
TERRAIN VECTOR DATA.......ULTRA
BUILDINGS.........HIGH
TREES........HIGH
GRASS........MEDIUM
OBJECTS LOD.....105
VOLUMETRIC CLOUDS....ULTRA
TEXTURE RES.........ULTRA
ANISOTROPIC FILTER......16X
TEXTURE SUPERSAMPLING...4X4
TEXTURE SYNTHESIS......HIGH
WATER WAVES.........HIGH
SHADOW MAPS.......1024
TERRAIN SHADOWS....1024
CONTACT SHADOWS...LOW
WINDSHIELD EFFECTS.....LOW
AMBIENT OCCLUSION....HIGH
REFLECTIONS......HIGH
LIGHTSHAFTS......HIGH
BLOOM .....ON
DEPTH OF FIELD....OFF
MOTION BLUR........OFF
LENS CORRECTION....OFF
GLASS COCKPIT REFRESH....MEDIUM
Traffic
Online traffic
Nameplates off
Airport vehicle density 25
Ground aircraft density 60
Worker density 32
Leisure boats 25
Road vehicles 16
Ships 54
Ai and multiplayer off
Data connection... all ON
I would be interested to hear from people with similar PC specs.
Thanks
Stinger
