Hi gang - most bizarre problem I've run into in 16 years of FS9. Here goes. Purchased FSDreamteam KFLL today. Try to install it as I've always done dream team sceneries, and after inputting my activation code that simmarket sent me, it asks for yet another activation code, via esellerate, which is an installer that doesn't exist anymore. It kept crashing my system. I went back and forth with a help analyst at FS Dream Team, he kept telling me I was doing it wrong. I'd download the installer from HIS site, and purchased the scenery from HIS site (after purchasing from simmarket first) and entering the registration code from HIS site, and it kept asking for a code for esellerate. He kept telling me that was impossible. But what I noticed when I kept trying this was the home page for FS9 (i.e. where you set up your flight) looked different. I couldn;t place it. THEN, I realized: I could see the pic of the default plane spinning in the window. I haven't seen that in years. It's been blacked out. I believe that has something to do with the windows version and/or the FS9 version you're using. And then I noticed when FS9 started to reboot after the esellerate crash, it said FS9 is restarting, not FS9.1. So did I somehow resort to 9.0 vs 9.1 by mistake? When I shared this with the dream team analyst he said of course, their software won't work with 9.0. That pic of the plane tells me something changed on my system. Anybody have any thoughts. And does updating to 9.1 basically reset my entire FS9 and force me to reload all add-ons?
