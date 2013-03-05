Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What Happened to Weather Menu?

  1. Yesterday, 11:50 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    257

    Question What Happened to Weather Menu?

    OK, I have posted before to complain that the sim almost always goes CTD whenever I try to open a saved flight (.flt file). But tonight, an amazing thing happened! I was able to open 2 saved scenarios in a row! Oh joy! (Could it be that Zendesk is listening?)

    However, in both cases, the pulldown menu at the top of the screen did not include the weather icon; and, when I went to the "settings" icon, "weather" was greyed out.

    Does this make sense? Seems to me, if the save function saves the flight parameters, they should be changeable, just as they were before you saved them.

    Any ideas? Or is just the lame "At the end of the day, it is what it is."

    Thanks,

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    262

    Default

    Is this only happening when opening saved flights?
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ALT key to bring up "menu".... How to close "menu"
    By NR16020 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-26-2019, 05:43 AM
  2. Post FSInn install, no FSInn in Addon menu. Post attempted fix - no Addon menu
    By builds in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-23-2014, 01:10 PM
  3. No Letters in FS Window , Menu and View Menu
    By SchiffApfel in forum FSX
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 05-03-2013, 04:50 PM
  4. Aircraft selection menu: odd things happened here....
    By rinobers in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-13-2007, 08:48 AM
  5. Unwanted menu option in menu bar.
    By newguy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-10-2005, 04:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules