Thread: What Happened to Weather Menu?

OK, I have posted before to complain that the sim almost always goes CTD whenever I try to open a saved flight (.flt file). But tonight, an amazing thing happened! I was able to open 2 saved scenarios in a row! Oh joy! (Could it be that Zendesk is listening?)
However, in both cases, the pulldown menu at the top of the screen did not include the weather icon; and, when I went to the "settings" icon, "weather" was greyed out.
Does this make sense? Seems to me, if the save function saves the flight parameters, they should be changeable, just as they were before you saved them.
Any ideas? Or is just the lame "At the end of the day, it is what it is."
