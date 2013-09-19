My family gave me this for Christmas! It arrived today, MFS2020 has it, default settings for everything. I have changed a few to suite me needs. Does anyone have a good sensitivity profile I can try? The default is really off, you have to pull on the yoke to the stops to get the plane off the ground and then it climes very high2k/ft a min or more until I try to get the nose back to normal and them it goes too hard the other way. turning is the same way, its all or nothing. Allerions and elevators are the same way. My rudder control is set to a throttle position and is ok.