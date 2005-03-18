Thread: Anyone heard from Robin?

Originally Posted by zswobbie1 Originally Posted by

Hi all, my 4th week in hospital, after going through pneumonia and renal failure.

At the moment I'm at a rehab field hospital, here in Cape Town, and I'm well over the hump. I'm having physio therapy, as being on my back for 4 weeks, I've no lower body muscle tone, so I can stand, March in place, but I'm unable to walk as yet. So, probably another week here, then 20 days isolation, then home.. Finally!



Dom, thanks so much for the call, earlier, much appreciated.



I'll be back!!!

Robin