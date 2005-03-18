Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Anyone heard from Robin?

    I’m not sure if anyone saw his post over at SOH, but he had COVID and has spent a couple difficult weeks in hospital. Slowly improving I believe but his last post was a week ago. Haven't heard anything since.

    Hopefully he’s doing ok.
    I’m not sure if anyone saw his post over at SOH, but he had COVID and has spent a couple difficult weeks in hospital. Slowly improving I believe but his last post was a week ago. Haven't heard anything since.

    Hopefully he’s doing ok.
    I've just spoken to Robin on the phone, and whilst he said it was touch and go at one point, he's now on the mend.

    He's still in hospital (with good spirits), and hopes to be posting in the forums in the near future.

    All our thoughts are with you Robin.

    All the best!!

    Dom
    Nothing new! Have been checking the SOH site on a daily basis!
    Thanks for the update, Dominic. Glad he’s doing better.
    Hi all, my 4th week in hospital, after going through pneumonia and renal failure.
    At the moment I'm at a rehab field hospital, here in Cape Town, and I'm well over the hump. I'm having physio therapy, as being on my back for 4 weeks, I've no lower body muscle tone, so I can stand, March in place, but I'm unable to walk as yet. So, probably another week here, then 20 days isolation, then home.. Finally!

    Dom, thanks so much for the call, earlier, much appreciated.

    I'll be back!!!
    Robin
    Hi all, my 4th week in hospital, after going through pneumonia and renal failure.
    At the moment I'm at a rehab field hospital, here in Cape Town, and I'm well over the hump. I'm having physio therapy, as being on my back for 4 weeks, I've no lower body muscle tone, so I can stand, March in place, but I'm unable to walk as yet. So, probably another week here, then 20 days isolation, then home.. Finally!

    Dom, thanks so much for the call, earlier, much appreciated.

    I'll be back!!!
    Robin
    Keep up the good fight!!
    - James

