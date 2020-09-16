Thread: Replacement desktop for MSFS 2020

Replacement desktop for MSFS 2020
I am based in Lancashire, England and I started flying with MS Flight Simulator many years ago when it came on a single floppy disc and have purchased every incarnation up to FSX. In order to run FSX and the Level D 767 I took the plunge, after lots of advice from this forum, and built a desktop based on an Intel Core 2 Duo 8400, which I subsequently overclocked to 4.3 Ghz (from 3.0Ghz). I am still using this machine almost 12 years later! I currently run PMDG 737 and 777 on this machine.
I am now starting to look at a new build to run MSFS 2020. I am completely out of date with the current hardware and after a little research I have come across the following, pre-built at Scan.co.uk.
ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E gaming,
RYZEN 7 5800X,
32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 3200MHz,
EVGA RTX 3060 Ti,
SAMSUNG 970 EVO 500GB (x2),
2TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
CORSAIR RM650x
CORSAIR HYDRO H150i
Alternative motherboard and CPU:-
ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING
INTEL i7 10700
Both systems are approximately the same price at almost £2150, a considerable investment! I would appreciate any comments or suggestions. I am not in a hurry and would like to get the spec right, hopefully it will last as long as my existing machine.
TerryB
