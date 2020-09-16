Thread: Replacement desktop for MSFS 2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I am based in Lancashire, England and I started flying with MS Flight Simulator many years ago when it came on a single floppy disc and have purchased every incarnation up to FSX. In order to run FSX and the Level D 767 I took the plunge, after lots of advice from this forum, and built a desktop based on an Intel Core 2 Duo 8400, which I subsequently overclocked to 4.3 Ghz (from 3.0Ghz). I am still using this machine almost 12 years later! I currently run PMDG 737 and 777 on this machine.
    I am now starting to look at a new build to run MSFS 2020. I am completely out of date with the current hardware and after a little research I have come across the following, pre-built at Scan.co.uk.

    ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E gaming,
    RYZEN 7 5800X,
    32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 3200MHz,
    EVGA RTX 3060 Ti,
    SAMSUNG 970 EVO 500GB (x2),
    2TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
    CORSAIR RM650x
    CORSAIR HYDRO H150i

    Alternative motherboard and CPU:-
    ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING
    INTEL i7 10700
    Both systems are approximately the same price at almost £2150, a considerable investment! I would appreciate any comments or suggestions. I am not in a hurry and would like to get the spec right, hopefully it will last as long as my existing machine.
    C2D E 8400 @ 4.3MHz, Arctic Freezer 7 Pro, 2x2Gb Corsair XMS2, XFX GTX 260, 1Tb Samsung spinpoint, Antec 300, Iiyama 24" HD
    I dont think there is much between them. Both have 8 cores and a base clock of 3.8ghz. It comes down to if you prefer Intel or AMD.

    Both will run MSFS just fine with most settings at the high end. MSFS appears to use the GPU more than the CPU.

    Like all of our previous sims there is no PC built yet to run it full tilt with everything maxed but you won't be disappointed other than the fact that you'll have to wait for a high end addon like PMDG for a while yet.

    I have a very similar system i7 10700 and 2080ti and I am super pleased with the result.

