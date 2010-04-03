Thread: MFS CTD solutions thread- Proven solutions only please

I've had 2 CTDs to date. The first after installing the liveries megapack, but I think that related to long file names and I've now done the registry tweak to allow them.
The second came after installing the Cardiff airport freeware scenery, though strangely this has worked flawlessly ever since.
First suspect for me would always be something in the community folder so the solution is to clear the folder and give it another go. Sometimes add-ons don't play together very well and photo scenery can sometimes be hit or miss.. (Keith's piers have all been fine though ).
Ryzen 5600X, AM4, Zen+ 6 Core 12 thread
Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
Resolution 1920 x 1080
