Thread: MFS CTD solutions thread- Proven solutions only please

  Today, 10:53 AM
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,193

    Default MFS CTD solutions thread- Proven solutions only please

    Hi all,
    It seems that there are many reasons for CTDs so this thread is to list proven solutions to various causes.
    Please keep all posts to this thread for CTD solutions. Please only post to this thread if you are detailing a proven solution to your own CTD problems.
    If you need to ask a question about one of the solutions given in this thread please raise a separate post for it otherwise the solutions become hard to find amongst the chatter. Thank you.

    Here is the solution to my own CTD to get things rolling.......

    Symptoms- CTD without any on screen error message.
    Solution :-
    Open the Microsoft Store app on the PC's program list.
    Click the three dots in the upper right corner.
    Go to "Downloads and Updates"
    (On my PC it was missing an update to C++)
    Download and install the updates
    Log out of Microsoft Store
    Reboot the PC so that any updates take effect
    Log back into Microsoft Store

    This fixed things for me.

    Good luck
    Stinger

    My PC specs:- Intel i7 10700, RTX2080ti, 32gb Ram, M2 Solid State Drive.
    Windows 10 buiild 19041.685
    MSFS installed for the MS store.
    
  Today, 11:54 AM
    cianpars
    VIP Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bristol, uk.
    Posts
    3,034

    Default

    I've had 2 CTDs to date. The first after installing the liveries megapack, but I think that related to long file names and I've now done the registry tweak to allow them.

    The second came after installing the Cardiff airport freeware scenery, though strangely this has worked flawlessly ever since.

    First suspect for me would always be something in the community folder so the solution is to clear the folder and give it another go. Sometimes add-ons don't play together very well and photo scenery can sometimes be hit or miss.. (Keith's piers have all been fine though ).
    Ryzen 5600X, AM4, Zen+ 6 Core 12 thread
    Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
    MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
    Resolution 1920 x 1080
    
  Today, 11:55 AM
    sfojimbo
    Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    116

    Default

    C++ is a compiler. MSFS2020 is a program that was compiled at Asobo before distribution.
    Whatever fixed your system, if it is fixed, wasn't a C++ update.

    So much for "proven fixes".

    You aren't the only one here who imagines an ability to conjure up answers to complex technical issues without a grounding in computer hardware or computer software. I've read some real voodoo stuff on this forum.

    *shakes head*
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
    
  Today, 12:28 PM
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,193

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sfojimbo View Post
    C++ is a compiler. MSFS2020 is a program that was compiled at Asobo before distribution.
    Whatever fixed your system, if it is fixed, wasn't a C++ update.

    So much for "proven fixes".

    You aren't the only one here who imagines an ability to conjure up answers to complex technical issues without a grounding in computer hardware or computer software. I've read some real voodoo stuff on this forum.

    *shakes head*
    So thats your solution then yes? Please at least read the thread

    Also, were the updates compiled before distribution?

    Either way the solution worked for me.

    
    
    
  Today, 12:58 PM
    hansb57
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    The Netherlands
    Posts
    10

    Default

    The only moment i get a CTD is when I try to work the flightplan in flight. (in the Xcub)
    If I leave it alone I have no problems and can fly for hours.
    x
    


