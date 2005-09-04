Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Apparent Registry Issue?

    silverheels2
    Hello all:
    Recently I have noticed that some add ons are having trouble finding my FSX installation. I have FSX installed in C/FSX. I am running Win 7 Pro 64. When I run some add ons (F1GTN cfg is an example), a dialogue box pops up and tells me it cannot find FSX. Some add ons just ask to be pointed to FSX and proceed normally after that. But some just stop at that point.

    FSX launches and runs normally. AS16 launches and runs normally and links up with FSX normally. I have not reinstalled FSX in about 4 years.

    I would appreciate your ideas on this.
    Best regards,
    Rick
    piet06273
    you have SE or boxed....?
