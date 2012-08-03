Hi everyone
Just introducing myself. I'm Fred, live in Horley Surrey and have been a flightsim user for a number of years, although not recently until I received fs 2020 for christmas. Good xmas present, it cost me alot of money as I had to upgrade my pc to be sure it would run. I needed a new graphics card which arent cheap, then found I had to convert signal to analogue for my old monitor so decided to get a digital monitor. Thankfully rest of PC was high spec enough so just needed a yoke and some rudder pedals. I opted for the 10 dvd premium deluxe version as I'm not a lover of downloaded games due to download issues. Any way, I loaded the 10 dvd's to a seperate SSD so the game could access files quickly and was then prompted for my 16 digit number for the premium upgrade download. Neeless to say the download failed and now when I try again it says this code has been used. I'm currently trying to sort it out with game provider after spending hours on the phone to Microsoft techs who havn't got any PC savvy and love to transfer you to someone else who also has no PC Savvy. I'm loving the new flightsim and am currently creating ditches in many runways around the world and having fun. Have just downloaded latest Gatwick scenery and it seems pretty good. I work at the airport so am familiar with the layout. Anyway people, thanks for taking the time to read my inane dribble and hope you are all well and enjoying life.
Bookmarks