Thread: American 491: Phoenix to San Diego

    engine70
    American 491: Phoenix to San Diego

    Switching it up a bit from my Frontier flights. Today we're flying American Airlines flight 491 from Phoenix to San Diego. Weather was great in both places, so enjoy the pics!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 472.1 KB  ID: 224615

    Not a bad view from the ramp here in Phoenix


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 466.8 KB  ID: 224616

    Taxiing down to runway 8 and getting a nice view of downtown Phoenix


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 480.7 KB  ID: 224617

    Climbing out off runway 8


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 363.4 KB  ID: 224618

    Making a 180 and heading towards the west coast


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 374.9 KB  ID: 224619

    Cruising over the desert at FL280 on this short flight


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 280.0 KB  ID: 224620

    Our photographer should probably listen to that warning


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 393.1 KB  ID: 224621

    Flying along the Mexican border


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN8.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 483.5 KB  ID: 224622

    Check out those houses at the top of the mountain on the left of the aircraft. That's probably not a bad place to live!


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN9.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 426.3 KB  ID: 224623

    Incredible view of the ocean fog settling over the city. Unfortunately I received a low bandwidth error right at this point which has never happened before, but I lost some quality for a few seconds


    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHXSAN10.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 455.0 KB  ID: 224624

    At the gate 15 minutes early. Pretty cool seeing the ocean fog hanging around the airport as well

    Thanks for viewing!
    djfierce
    djfierce

    Beautiful shots! Looks like a great day to fly!
    - James

    engine70
    engine70

    Quote Originally Posted by djfierce View Post
    Beautiful shots! Looks like a great day to fly!
    Thanks, James!
