Thread: American 491: Phoenix to San Diego

Switching it up a bit from my Frontier flights. Today we're flying American Airlines flight 491 from Phoenix to San Diego. Weather was great in both places, so enjoy the pics!
Not a bad view from the ramp here in Phoenix
Taxiing down to runway 8 and getting a nice view of downtown Phoenix
Climbing out off runway 8
Making a 180 and heading towards the west coast
Cruising over the desert at FL280 on this short flight
Our photographer should probably listen to that warning
Flying along the Mexican border
Check out those houses at the top of the mountain on the left of the aircraft. That's probably not a bad place to live!
Incredible view of the ocean fog settling over the city. Unfortunately I received a low bandwidth error right at this point which has never happened before, but I lost some quality for a few seconds
At the gate 15 minutes early. Pretty cool seeing the ocean fog hanging around the airport as well
Thanks for viewing!
