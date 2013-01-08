Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Where is the list for all the airports

  1. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #1
    Viper652
    Viper652 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default Where is the list for all the airports

    All I see are the handcrafted airports
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:35 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    199

    Default

    I don't believe there is a 'list' per se. Just use either the Search function or rotate the globe and pick and area?

    An actual list of the 37,000 airports now available in the sim would be pretty cumbersome? You can safely 'assume' that just about every recognized airport, paved runway or grass strip, on the planet is represented.
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 12:41 AM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet connection, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, ThrustMaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How can I get an Airports. txt source file for all the FSX default airports?
    By asos in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-27-2014, 08:08 AM
  2. List of Airports and there Ils,LOC and Nav Settings
    By JDamon in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-01-2013, 07:26 PM
  3. All US airports gone (also states from drop down list)
    By DK8290 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-11-2005, 02:20 PM
  4. Lost World List Of Airports For TTools
    By doomba14 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-25-2002, 11:45 PM
  5. List of Airports and their Codes
    By jeffreybarr in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-21-2002, 06:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules