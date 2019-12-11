Hi,

So im trying to fly from Colombus Intl to Chicago O'hare and just as im setting up to take off, I play with my GPS and all of a sudden - I hear this beeping sound that sounds like the SOS beep. It goes every 2 seconds. I read aboout some people saying its because VOR but thats off and all. So someone please help me! I want it to stop.

If it matters, its an Airbus A320.



Thanks!
Jim