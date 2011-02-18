If a user experiences CTDs or other problems it does seem a simple two-step approach often results in a quick solution.

1. Run this test - https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri to verify that your hardware is up to the task of running this complex machine tasking simulation. Also try running at lower settings, not High or Ultra.

2. Temporarily relocate all add-on aftermarket purchased software from your Community Folder to a different new folder and reload the sim, maybe even restart your PC and see if the issue disappears.

It just might prevent a few headaches and if nothing else doesn't take very long and is free.