Thread: Fs9 Scenery With DC-3!

    CTarana45
    Fs9 Scenery With DC-3!

    The Mid Atlantic Aviation Museum with a US Navy DC-3 on the apron! Where were the Torpedoes? The Lockheed PC-3 Orion was a development of the Lockheed Neptune! The DC-3's in Navy service were all personnel transports!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails  
    Last edited by CTarana45; Today at 03:47 PM.
    CTarana45
    

    http://www.douglasdc3.com/r4d/r4d.htm This website shows that US Navy DC-3's did drop weapons, and got one U-Boat!

    Christopher Tarana
