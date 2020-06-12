Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Msfs 2020

  Today, 01:05 PM
    Pete.M10
    Default Msfs 2020

    How long will MSFS 2020 be almost complete bugs free? It seems like they are still working on it to be fix. I have played a few times recently and there are problems such as I could not fly the plane correctly for more than 10 minutes, the keyboard won't respond correctly, sometimes the game will shut down, and there are a lot of problems. I know you guys are going to ask if I missed anything or did not use it right but I have done this before on Steam FSX and I have the right desktop for this game. FSX is a lot better than the new one. I was able to fly smoothly with FSX and there were no problems at all. Does anyone have this kind of problem or is it just me?
  Today, 01:59 PM
    piet06273
    Default

    I guess you must have missed a few remarks on this subject 'here and there'. Is your Flightmodel 'Modern' ? I fly MSFS also with KB and Mouse only. Further my system is truly minimal. MSFS is on an overcrowded HDD. Still with all options between low and minimal I have a pretty stable flight now, and can 'flare-land' on the numbers. I can live with the fact that: AP is a no-go in any plane, I can only fly:light single engine planes (no Extra), however Kingair does fly reasonably. I've had it from the start, still on 'Game-pass' through all kinds of product-promotions, now flying for free on 'X-Box Pringles' action. Just keep on trying, one way or another most of yr problems are due to some kind of error in your own setup, but look further then MSFS only.
  Today, 02:08 PM
    KiloWatt
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Pete.M10 View Post
    How long will MSFS 2020 be almost complete bugs free? I
    Approximately 2 years, 5 months, 6 days, 17 hours and 22 seconds (at the time of writing).

    But seriously, many of us are having issues of some kind. They probably should have waited to release the product. But it is what it is. All you can do is wait and enjoy what you can.
