Working Title G3000 v.0.4.0 Beta download
The v.0.4.0 beta fixes the missing ILS approach path on the map screen and adds waypoint labels on the map, plus a few other fixes.
This link and release statement is from Working Title's Discord channel:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/14QC...ew?usp=sharing
"@everyone I'm pleased to announce that a beta version of g3000 v0.4.0 is now available for download at the link above. We are not releasing this through the usual channels because it is very much a beta. However, feel free to share the link with anyone you like with the understanding that there are likely to be more than the usual share of bugs with this build. Please refer to the README.md and CHANGES.md files included in the zip for a list of patch notes and known issues. As always, please report any bugs or issues with as much detail as you can to the github page."
