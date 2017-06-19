Thread: Citation flight plan - where is mine?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Citation flight plan - where is mine?

    JohnFoz
    When I create a flight plan using the inbuilt flight planner, then start the TBM, the flight plan then appears on the screen and is ready to go.

    On the Citation this does not happen. The screen says “No Fl Plan”

    Am I missing something, or do I have to input it all manually?
    stinger2k2
    Cj4 or Longitude?

    I am currently using the Longitude using the inbuilt flight planner and its showing ok in the g5000 as you would expect it to.

    Stinger

    JohnFoz
    I'm using the CJ4
    Do you have to load it up in the Longitude, or does it show up automatically? If it does then I must be missing something?
