Thread: ATC contradictions

    ATC contradictions

    Say you're flying along @ FL10 then ATC say climb and maintain FL180 you start the climb and you've climbed around a thousand feet then ATC comes back descend and maintain FL10, and on it goes.... over the weekend ATC crashed the 747 into a mountain in Austria. Because I was in the clouds, although I knew the mountains where below I could not see them until I became part of it's new features ha, sadly I have to turn ATC off for now I can not trust them at the moment........ it's just the niggly things my end now not had a CTD in weeks.....
