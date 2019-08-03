Thread: ATC contradictions

ATC contradictions
Say you're flying along @ FL10 then ATC say climb and maintain FL180 you start the climb and you've climbed around a thousand feet then ATC comes back descend and maintain FL10, and on it goes.... over the weekend ATC crashed the 747 into a mountain in Austria. Because I was in the clouds, although I knew the mountains where below I could not see them until I became part of it's new features ha, sadly I have to turn ATC off for now I can not trust them at the moment........ it's just the niggly things my end now not had a CTD in weeks.....
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 06:43 AM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks