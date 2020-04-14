Hi all,

Had the ND S76 for a while now but have only just noticed this problem occurring. At the start of a flight, in rain, and near the end of the flight, I get frame rate stuttering whilst using the aircraft. I have turned down all settings but still get the same result. This only happens in the ND S76. I have a pretty high end system now so it can't be that (to an extent) and especially as I don't have this problem with any other aircraft. How would one reduce the frame rate load? Could I remove some things? I'm not running it with the G500H or anything, just the standard ND P3D download, so hard to imagine where the demand for frames is coming from.

Reply with ideas, please!

Best