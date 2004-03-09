Thread: Am I Lucky?

Am I Lucky?
I wasn't going to buy MSFS 2020 until late next year (2021) after things were worked out and many updates were performed. Unfortunately, I received Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for Christmas from my two daughters and my lovely wife. I have a very robust system (see my specs although I am at 4.7Gh now). I have been flying this simulator for 6 days now for about 8 hours a day and have not experienced any issues as have been described in other posts. I do not get any crashes or any other abnormalities other people are getting. The Aircraft Fly fine without any abnormalities some people seem to experience. The Aircraft fly as they should on my computer. Perhaps things are different on a different computer. This new Microsoft Flight Simulator flies just fine for me. Am I just lucky? Or?
MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.2 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
