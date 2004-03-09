Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Am I Lucky?

  Yesterday, 10:45 PM
    kevinfolsom's Avatar
    kevinfolsom
    Default Am I Lucky?

    I wasn't going to buy MSFS 2020 until late next year (2021) after things were worked out and many updates were performed. Unfortunately, I received Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for Christmas from my two daughters and my lovely wife. I have a very robust system (see my specs although I am at 4.7Gh now). I have been flying this simulator for 6 days now for about 8 hours a day and have not experienced any issues as have been described in other posts. I do not get any crashes or any other abnormalities other people are getting. The Aircraft Fly fine without any abnormalities some people seem to experience. The Aircraft fly as they should on my computer. Perhaps things are different on a different computer. This new Microsoft Flight Simulator flies just fine for me. Am I just lucky? Or?
    MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.2 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
  Yesterday, 11:57 PM
    floundy
    Default

    I dunno if its unfortunate or not but its a funny thing when people dont try and run the sim beyond their rigs capabilities and it actually works as advertised. Now having said that, YES you are lucky that you have a wonderful family that knows you well enough to know how much fun and enjoyment you will get from this sim. Happy flying to you.
  Today, 12:21 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Congrats - my experience has been the same - never have had a CTD or other disappointment running this sim at levels my 'recommended spec' computer does support well. It has been a complete enjoyment to date.

    I do believe that the majority of the over 2 MILLION owners of this sim so far share our experience and will never be motivated to join a forum just to say it's running OK. Many times people join various forums seeking solutions to problems which tends to make it seem there are only problems, which is definitely not the case.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet connection, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, ThrustMaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
