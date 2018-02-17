Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Need help Installing Jane's Flight SIM's on Windows 10

    Lightbulb Need help Installing Jane's Flight SIM's on Windows 10

    Hey guys I am looking for some help. Recently I got a joystick and was excited to start playing the classic Flight SIM games with my Dad. The only game I have been able to Install is Microsoft Combat Sim 3: Battle for Europe. If anyone known's how to get the Pacific edition installed please let me know also . So basically I have all the Jane's F-18, USAF, F15 games on a iso file. I have to install them via Safe Mode on windows 10 because the setup file will not open unless I boot into safe mode. I managed to install Jane's USAF completely and applied the "No CD fix" I downloaded from a website. The game will boot up for a second and then crash immediately with no error message. I know you can play these games on Windows 10 because I have seen Youtube video's with people playing old school Jane's on Windows 10. Does anyone know the correct process on how to get these games working on windows 10 ? any help would be great !
    Default

    Are those the full retail versions? Why do you need a no-cd fix?
    Intel 10700K @ 5.0 Ghz, Asus Maxumus XII Hero MB, Noctua NH-U12A Cooler, Corsair Vengence Pro 32GB 3200Mhz, Geforce RTX 2060 Super GPU, Cooler Master HAF 932 Tower, Thermaltake 1000W Toughpower PSU, Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit, and other good stuff.
    Default

    Wont run or install on Win10 x64.

    Only solution is to buy it on Steam.
    https://store.steampowered.com/app/3...cific_Air_War/
    (The original creators might give you a coupon to get the steam version free if you have proof of once buying the disks and still owning them.)
