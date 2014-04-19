Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: xml "countdown"

  1. Today, 04:58 PM #1
    majky
    majky is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Posts
    33

    Default xml "countdown"

    Hi guys,

    can anyone advice, how to write into xml, that a "K" will be carried out after certain ammount of elapsed time?
    In another words: I have bunch of "A"s, which if met a countdown ("P"?) will trigger and after finishing it, a "K" will be carryed out?

    thanks in advance!
    M
    Last edited by majky; Today at 05:17 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX | Jet2 "SMOOTH" Landing in Mallorca "EXTREME" "GRAPHICS!"
    By aadilf1 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-19-2014, 02:21 PM
  2. "Traffix X" vs. "Ultimate Traffic 2" vs. "MyTraffic X"
    By jpinard in forum FSX
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-19-2013, 04:54 AM
  3. No "Add-ons" or "Tools" in "Alt-Bar"
    By GermanPilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-28-2012, 02:31 PM
  4. Logger 1.0 Released (XML->HDD->XML)
    By rpmc in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-11-2012, 01:59 PM
  5. XML guestions for XML experts
    By demyhr in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-16-2011, 04:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules