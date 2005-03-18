I'm dying to play FS2020 but my old PC won't handle it at all. I'm looking into buying the below PC which is already built but would it be enough to run FS2020?

Windows 10
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6Ghz
16GB DDR4 Memory
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB
1TB PCI-E NVME SSD


Thank you!