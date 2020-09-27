Thread: 2021 UK update....

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Default 2021 UK update....

    Like a little kid I can not wait for the release of the next update which see's the UK get a makeover. I do hope they do it justice, my expectations are high.......... No pressure ASOBO take your time and get it right please........

    Actually there is a question will Europe get a makeover in this update or has it already been done?
    Hoping for the terrain spikes to be removed along with better water masking for the coasts. A few more photogrammetry cities and some regional airports .

    I hope the Bristol and Gloucestershire areas get some work as I fly there a lot, but not holding out much hope on this one.

    The Needles on the Isle of Wight would be a nice addition.
    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    Actually there is a question will Europe get a makeover in this update or has it already been done?
    Asobo seem to be doing these updates one country at a time and Europe is a whole continent!
    I think we can expect a couple of international airports to be added, maybe a few landmarks such as bridges.
    Definitely (because Asobo have already said so) cathedrals and farm buildings, but beyond that who knows? They're French after all LOL!
