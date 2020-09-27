Thread: 2021 UK update....

Asobo seem to be doing these updates one country at a time and Europe is a whole continent!
Originally Posted by daspinall
Actually there is a question will Europe get a makeover in this update or has it already been done?
I think we can expect a couple of international airports to be added, maybe a few landmarks such as bridges.
Definitely (because Asobo have already said so) cathedrals and farm buildings, but beyond that who knows? They're French after all LOL!
