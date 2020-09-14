Logitech rudder pedals, Flight sim Knobster and RealSim Gear GNS430 with its bracket/stand equipment for sale.
Knobster is in its original box. Other 2 items have never been used items, but I took them out of original packaging box.

GNS430 and bracket is valued at over $400 new, but I will sell both for $200. (Excluding shipping).
Rudder pedals are $170 valued new, but will sell for $90. (Not including shipping).
Knobster is valued at $129 new but will sell for $90.

Let me know if interested and we can discuss sale. Items will be shipped from Houston, Texas USA.