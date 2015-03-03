Long loading times
Loading times are understandably quite long, though FSX was as well. My solution has been to set W10 to hibernate with the sim loaded on occasions, though of course it needs a fresh restart in order to install updates.
Following hibernation, my flight is up and running again in a flash when I reboot.
If your PC won't hibernate, all it takes is a quick little registry tweak to enable hibernation.
Ryzen 5600X, AM4, Zen+ 6 Core 12 thread
Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
Resolution 1920 x 1080
