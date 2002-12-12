Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: * and ! .....?

  Today, 04:13 PM #1
    gullsrock
    gullsrock
    Default * and ! .....?

    Can someone please tell me what the yellow * and ! markers indicate on the destination maps. Thnx
  Today, 04:27 PM #2
    daspinall
    daspinall
    Default

    this is worth a read.....I know it can be daunting


    https://www.nationalgeographic.com/s...autical-chart/
  Today, 05:40 PM #3
    Cavulife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gullsrock View Post
    Can someone please tell me what the yellow * and ! markers indicate on the destination maps. Thnx

    I think you mean these yellow items? The star is for higher quality airports, in this case KSFO. The ! is for a new point of interest, in this case Alcatraz. I think the ! goes away after you've visited there because I used to have severaly in Monument Valley, but they went away after I went through there.
