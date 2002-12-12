Thread: * and ! .....?

Can someone please tell me what the yellow * and ! markers indicate on the destination maps. Thnx
this is worth a read.....I know it can be daunting
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/s...autical-chart/
I think you mean these yellow items? The star is for higher quality airports, in this case KSFO. The ! is for a new point of interest, in this case Alcatraz. I think the ! goes away after you've visited there because I used to have severaly in Monument Valley, but they went away after I went through there.
