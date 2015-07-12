Hello Simmers, I am a P3D user so post this question here, but it could apply to other sims I would think. I am considering a purchase of FS Dream World Mesh Release (global HD/uHD mesh for P3D). My question is, will this addon affect any of my payware airports (I have LatinVFR KBWI and KBDL installed)? I do notice some framerate hit when I enter these airport areas. My PC can handle it, but any idea if I will see a big framerate hit with the FS Dream addon without a change in sliders?

Thanks
Art