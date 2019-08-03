Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATC & ILS Issues

  1. Today, 01:53 PM #1
    Stewie
    Stewie is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    142

    Default ATC & ILS Issues

    Happy New Year Simmers.

    I'm not sure if I'm the only one experiencing this, but there are two issues i'm trying to find a solution for. The first is frequent directions changes by ATC when using IFR flight plan. Using this example, i'm flying heading 130 then told to turn left 095, then as soon as I've completed that turn, then told to turn back to 130.

    Second issue is whenever I select the runways for ILS, it never lines me up correctly. I'm usually 5-10 degrees to the left of the runway.

    Has anyone else experienced these issues and is there a way to resolve them?

    Thanks in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:22 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,113

    Default

    The heading switches are fairly normal because it also happens in FSX! Is it one runway or all runways where you are not lined up correctly? ILS at some runways are offset.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. P3D4 & ATC Flights ATC Duel with Dual ATC Programs IFR KSUN to KWYS Phenom 300
    By polymerman in forum Prepar3D Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-08-2019, 10:37 AM
  2. WW2 Videos: USAF & RAF bomb the Nazis night & day, fighters attack & more
    By zeno303 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-07-2011, 11:49 AM
  3. Ok......I fixed my GA Traffic problem......and I THINK I've isolated the problem....help.....&gt;&gt;&gt;
    By slicefixer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-21-2007, 07:48 PM
  4. Missing ILS ID, ILS Freq, and ILS Hld at KIAD
    By wb3hgc73 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-28-2005, 01:15 PM
  5. Wanna Whole Lotta Props? Part III &gt; &gt;&gt; Yes. finally
    By meine in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-09-2005, 08:14 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules