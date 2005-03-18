Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sarasota, FL (KSRQ) to Flint, MI (KFNT) One of Allegiant's Regular Routes

    Default Sarasota, FL (KSRQ) to Flint, MI (KFNT) One of Allegiant's Regular Routes

    Figured I do a flight headed into the night as I approached Michigan. A strange thing happened to the paint on this one at sunset.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 167.1 KB  ID: 224577

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.9 KB  ID: 224578

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 137.9 KB  ID: 224579

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 142.8 KB  ID: 224580

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 209.4 KB  ID: 224581

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 337.1 KB  ID: 224582

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 302.6 KB  ID: 224583

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 210.0 KB  ID: 224584

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 98.1 KB  ID: 224585

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 88.4 KB  ID: 224586

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 72.2 KB  ID: 224587

    Now this is where things got strange...I've never flown with this paint at night before so there may be an issue with the textures. No clue.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 74.7 KB  ID: 224588

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 66.1 KB  ID: 224589

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 55.0 KB  ID: 224590

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 68.2 KB  ID: 224591

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 147.1 KB  ID: 224592

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 136.2 KB  ID: 224593

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 114.7 KB  ID: 224594

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 132.0 KB  ID: 224595
